UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26Shandong Denghai Seeds Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to be 115.4 million yuan to 230.8 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 230.8 million yuan
* Says delayed corn seeds purchasing and sale difficulty of corn are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FoQBC2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources