May 23 Shandong Denghai Seeds Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.56 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31

