BRIEF-Cerberus says Orion acquires outstanding equity in Sotogrande
* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus
April 6 Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd
* Says it buys 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold's Veladero gold mine in Argentina for $960 million
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.