REFILE-Congo declares Ebola outbreak over after four deaths
KINSHASA, July 1 Democratic Republic of Congo declared its two-month Ebola outbreak officially over on Saturday after 42 days without recording a new case of the disease.
June 30Shandong Jincheng Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says its unit will invest 1.5 million yuan to set up a Ningbo-based asset management company with partner
* Says it will hold 30 percent stake in the asset management company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tuJ7EH
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment