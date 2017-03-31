March 31Shandong Jincheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 49.3 million yuan to 61.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (41.1 million yuan)

* Says increased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/h15dqa

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)