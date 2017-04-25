April 25Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.20 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment

* It will change name to Shandong Ruyi Woolen Garment Group Co Ltd

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5YYkJP; goo.gl/6piZui

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)