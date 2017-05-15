May 15 Shandong Linglong Tyre Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 2 billion yuan ($290.21 million) worth of convertible bonds

* Says it plans to set up Singapore unit with registered capital of up to $100 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pOkkp6; bit.ly/2rhDoNF

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8915 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)