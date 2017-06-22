June 22Shandong Linglong Tyre Co Ltd

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.166 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 27

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 28 and the dividend will be paid on June 28

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/pqq7t4

