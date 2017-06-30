UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 30 Shandong Linglong Tyre Co Ltd :
* Says its HK unit completed establishment of Mexico tire unit named ELITE FAITH MEXICO, S.A. DE C.V. and Luxemburg investment unit named Linglong Luxembourg S.à r.l, in order to co-operate with Volkswagen International
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MC1von
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources