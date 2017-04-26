April 26 Shandong Longda Meat Foodstuff Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 119.6 million yuan to 159.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (132.9 million yuan)

* Comments that unstable price of fresh pork price is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rcsFKk

