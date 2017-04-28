April 28Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 75 percent, or to be 58.0 million yuan to 78.1 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 44.6 million yuan

* Says inclusion of two units is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BKf8hb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)