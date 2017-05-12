BRIEF-Amgen says FDA accepts sBLA to expand indication for XGEVA
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
May 12 Shandong Luoxin Pharmacy Group Co Ltd
* Sales for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about RMB1.20 billion,representing an increase of 28.94%
* Profit attributable for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about RMB83.1 million representing a decrease of 29.35% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
* Says it plans share issue to raise up to 703 million yuan ($103.15 million)
* Vbi Vaccines reports positive outcome from phase III pre-ind discussions with the FDA for Hepatitis B vaccine, Sci-B-Vac(tm)