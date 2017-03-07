BRIEF-Virbac signs a research agreement with Bio-Gene
* VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 7 Shandong luoxin pharmacy group Co Ltd:
* Trading in H shares of shandong luoxin pharmaceutical group stock co., ltd. Will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On march 7
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Medovex Corporation receives first three commercial orders for DenerveX(tm) system
KAMPALA, June 16 Uganda is planning to send about 1,000 medical workers to Libya, an official said on Friday, a plan criticised by health activists who believe it would further weaken the country's struggling health care system.