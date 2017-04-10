April 10Shandong Meichen Science & Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 61.0 percent to 90.4 percent, or to be 68.5 million yuan to 81 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 42.5 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are increased operating income of auto parts business and increased PPP project orders in gardens business

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PMOnpq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)