April 17 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 70 million yuan to 80 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (69.2 million yuan)

* Comments that decreased sales of main product is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Vm0L77

