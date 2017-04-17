UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 17 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 70 million yuan to 80 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (69.2 million yuan)
* Comments that decreased sales of main product is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Vm0L77
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources