April 25 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for H1 2017 to be 110 million yuan to 150 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (154.5 million yuan)

* Comments that decreased selling price of main product is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rInJ8E

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)