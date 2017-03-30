March 30Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 90 percent to 140 percent, or to be 60.0 million yuan to 75.8 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 31.6 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are increased sales of financial industry products and increased refund amount of software products

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/X3vH2k

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)