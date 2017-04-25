April 25Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 35 percent to 75 percent, or to be 113 million yuan to 146.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (83.7 million yuan)

* Says increased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7ABvoM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)