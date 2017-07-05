July 5 Shandong Oriental Ocean Sci-tech Co Ltd :

* Says it revised H1 net profit forecast for FY 2017

* In the new forecast, co expects FY 2017 H1 net profit to increase by 70 percent to 100 percent, or to be 89.0 million yuan to 104.6 million yuan, while the net profit of FY 2016 H1 was 52.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3CpVA5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)