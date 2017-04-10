April 10 Shandong Tongda Island New Materials Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 20 percent to 45 percent, or to be 3.6 million yuan to 5.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (6.5 million yuan)

* Says increased price of raw material as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kLUuwY

