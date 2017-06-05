June 5 Shandong Tongda Island New Materials Co Ltd

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 7

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/cTRnUV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)