UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 6Shandong Tongda Island New Materials Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 7.2 million yuan to 11.5 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 14.4 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is increased raw material price
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GfQ3Cq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources