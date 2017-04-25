BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
April 25 Shandong Tyan Home Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell 95 percent stake in micro-credit firm for 224.5 million yuan ($32.62 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pvJk8Q
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8825 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm