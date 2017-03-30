March 30 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Ploymer Co Ltd-

* Co and Weigao Logistic, among others, entered into termination agreement to terminate asset transfer agreement

* Company And Shiyou Chemical entered into termination agreement to terminate share transfer agreement

* Company and Winbase International entered into termination agreement to terminate compensation agreement

* Winbase International and company entered into termination agreement to terminate subscription agreement

* Co and Winbase International and placees entered into termination agreements in respect of placing agreements

* "Termination of agreements has no material adverse impact on existing business or financial position of group"