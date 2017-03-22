BRIEF-Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co appoints Zhu Qiaohong as executive director
March 22 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd
* FY turnover rmb 6.73 billion versus rmb5.92 billion
* Recommended the payment of a final dividend of rmb0.046 per share
* FY profit for year attributable to owners of company rmb 1.11 billion versus rmb1.11 billion
FRANKFURT, June 16 Active Ownership Capital has sold a stake in Stada as the buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven fight to take control of the German drugmaker, a spokesman for the activist investor told Reuters on Friday.
* VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE