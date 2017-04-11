BRIEF-A1M Pharma starts trading on Nasdaq First North on June 20
STARTS TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH ON JUNE 20 2017
April 11 Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Expects to record an increase in net profit attributable to shareholders for period from 1 January 2017 to 31 March 2017
Expected result due to progress in product techniques and reduced energy and raw material consumption during reporting period
* Presented updated data from ongoing Phase 1 study of Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor BGB-3111 in patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia
* Thermo fisher scientific expands access to genome editing with hands-on workshop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: