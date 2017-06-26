June 26handong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 100 percent to 150 percent, or to be 92 million yuan to 114 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 45.9 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are decreased product cost and expanded sales scale

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/K9JPKe

