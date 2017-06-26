BRIEF-Sirtex Medical announces job cuts and restructuring
* Staff to be reduced approximately 15% with restructuring provision (pre-tax) of $5.3 million in 2hfy17
June 26handong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 100 percent to 150 percent, or to be 92 million yuan to 114 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 45.9 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are decreased product cost and expanded sales scale
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/K9JPKe
June 27 Linde AG's Lincare unit has agreed to pay $20 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the company of fraudulently billing the U.S. government for oxygen and respiratory care equipment.
MOSCOW/KIEV/WASHINGTON, June 27 A major global cyber attack on Tuesday disrupted computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukrainian banks and multinational firms with a virus similar to the ransomware that last month infected more than 300,000 computers.