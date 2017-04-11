April 11 Shandong Zhonglu Oceanic Fisheries Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to increase by 76 percent to 98 percent, or to be 8 million yuan to 9 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (4.5 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of aquatic product processing and cold-storage boat leasing business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AuEjY6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)