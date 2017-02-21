BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 3.45 bln won
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment
Feb 21 Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 52.2 percent y/y at 634.9 million yuan ($92.26 million)
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2m3rjgm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8815 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047