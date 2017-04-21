UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 21 Shanghai Bailian Group Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche super short-term debentures worth 1.5 billion yuan, with annual coupon rate of 3.9 percent and a term of 180 days
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cFNP3Y
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources