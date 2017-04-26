April 26 Shanghai Bairun Investment Holding Group Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to be 20 million yuan to 80 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (144.9 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6HRzkb

(Beijing Headline News)