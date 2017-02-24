UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 Shanghai Bairun Investment Holding Group Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net loss at 142.0 million yuan ($20.66 million) versus net profit of 500.2 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mrAB1N
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8737 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources