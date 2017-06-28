UPDATE 1-Australia's Slater and Gordon sets recapitalisation deal; MD steps down
* Andrew Grech will step down as group managing director (Adds details about deal, context)
June 28 Shanghai Baosight Software Co Ltd
* Says it signs contract to provide data centre service for 20 years for up to 5.5 billion yuan ($809.06 million) with China Pacific Insurance
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tjkfzy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Andrew Grech will step down as group managing director (Adds details about deal, context)
June 29 Hana Financial ninth Special Purpose Acquisition Co :
* Says it signs MOU with The Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society (CGSE) to consider cooperation on matters ranging from product promotion to storage vaults