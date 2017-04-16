April 16 Shanghai AJ Group Co Ltd

* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company

* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert plan to increase holdings by up to 2.1 percent in the company in next six months

* Says trading in shares to halt from April 17 as it is questioned by Shanghai stock exchange over shareholding changes

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2ojRkEJ; bit.ly/2ojFfPS; bit.ly/2ppPwfb

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)