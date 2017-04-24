UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24Shanghai Challenge Textile Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss at 0 yuan to 20 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net loss was 37.1 million yuan
* Says increased orders and improvement of order acceptance capability as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/DywZ6C
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources