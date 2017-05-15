France, banks, retail rebound make for bright start for European shares
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
May 15 Shanghai Chinafortune Co Ltd
* Says it boosts capital of unit China Fortune Securities to 2.87 billion yuan ($416.46 million) from 1.60 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pO8hbq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8915 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
* Sydney, Melbourne house prices have doubled since 2009 (Adds more Moody's comment, details)
* Says informed by major shareholder of intention to dispose of its interest in NDIL to another insurance group Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)