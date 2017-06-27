Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Wednesday:
June 27 Shanghai Chinafortune Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell taxi service unit to an assets management firm for 65.2 million yuan
* Société Générale sells holding in TBC Bank Group Plc ("TBC Plc")
MOSCOW, June 28 Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it had detected a cyber attack on Tuesday that used malware similar to the WannaCry and Petya encryptor viruses.