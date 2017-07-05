BRIEF-Merck to present new data from clinical trials at IAS 2017
* Merck to present new data from clinical trials evaluating Isentress HD (raltegravir) and investigational HIV therapies Doravirine and MK-8591 at IAS 2017
July 5 Shanghai Conant Optics Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.199855 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 11
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 12 and the dividend will be paid on July 12
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XykUnB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Merck to present new data from clinical trials evaluating Isentress HD (raltegravir) and investigational HIV therapies Doravirine and MK-8591 at IAS 2017
July 6 Global demand for air travel rose 7.7 percent in May as almost all regions, excluding the Middle East and North America, posted record-high May load factors, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday: