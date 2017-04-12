BRIEF-Repco Home Finance says approves allotment of NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
* Says approved allotment of 1000 secured, redeemable, ncds worth INR 1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd
* Says it and units' newly signed contracts at 62.0 billion yuan ($9.00 billion) in Q1, up about 15.6 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2orZoqh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8914 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says approved allotment of 1000 secured, redeemable, ncds worth INR 1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 15 Crude oil prices crashed almost 4 percent overnight which may drag stock markets in the oil-exporting Gulf lower on Thursday, though Saudi Arabian banks could be resilient following the central bank's decision to raise only its reverse repo rate.
MILAN, June 15 Chinese Group Yida International Investment has formally expressed interest in Esselunga, Italy's fourth-largest supermarket chain, Italian daily la Repubblica reported on Thursday.