UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 10 Shanghai Dragon Corp :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to decrease by about 75 percent instead of 55 percent disclosed previously
* The main reason for the amendment is refund of export tax rebate
* Original announcement was published on Dec. 30, 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hNTQrB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources