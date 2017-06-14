BRIEF-Beijing Kunlun Tech to boost capital of two units by $50 mln each
* Says it plans to boost capital of two units by $50 million each
June 14 Shanghai Dragonnet Technology Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 19
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 20 and the dividend will be paid on June 20
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/oufeUm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to boost capital of two units by $50 million each
* ViaSat Inc - ViaSat-2 satellite completed additional major milestones including chemical orbit raising phase of program; and deployment of solar arrays Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, June 22 India's telecoms minister said on Thursday that the government would take corrective steps to ensure growth in the sector, the world's second-biggest by number of users, amid worries about financial stress.