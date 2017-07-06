BRIEF-Seattle Genetics reports 8.2 percent stake in Immunomedics as of June 29, 2017
* Seattle genetics inc reports a 8.2 percent stake in immunomedics inc as of June 29, 2017 - sec filing
July 6 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says Group Chairman Guo Guangchang made a speech in Xi'An, dismissing local reports that company has lost contact with him
* Says it and affiliates operating normally
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2trZizO
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Aradigm Corp presents analysis of results for phase 3 orbit-3 and orbit-4 clinical trials - sec filing
* Xtant Medical Holdings Inc - effective June 30, 2017 units entered into fifteenth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing