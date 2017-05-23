May 23 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co
Ltd
* Fosun Group acquired through shanghai-hong kong stock
connect trading system of shanghai stock exchange an aggregate
number of 200,000 h shares
* H shares at average purchase price of approximately
hk$29.19 per h share
* Total purchase price thereof is approximately rmb5.15
million
* As at close on 23 may fosun has increased shareholding of
co for an aggregate amount equivalent to rmb68.43 million
* Fosun Group proposes to increase its shareholding in co
for an aggregate amount not less than rmb70 million within 12
months
* Planned increase within 12 months from 9 may of
shareholding percentage in aggregate shall not exceed 2% of
total issued shares of co
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)