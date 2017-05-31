BRIEF-Cinven, Bain say offered 45.30 pct of Stada shares as deadline nears
Say Have Been Offered 45.30 Pct Of Shares In Stada as of June 22 at 1030 GMT, ahead of offer running out at midnight
May 31 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Fosun Group has acquired certain amount of H shares of company via Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect Trading System
* Fosun Group acquired aggregate number of 500,000 H shares at average purchase price of HK$29.78 per H share
* Fosun Group proposes to increase its shareholding in co on secondary market for an aggregate amount of not less than RMB70 million
* Total purchase price for increase in share holding on may 31 is approximately RMB13.11 million
After shareholding increase, Fosun Group holds about 37.72% of total issued shares of company
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy will reach a critical juncture on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveil a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.
* Merit medical’s embosphere® microspheres receive fda 513(f)(2) (de novo) classification for prostatic artery embolization indication