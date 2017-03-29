BRIEF-Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash 3.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rzAf4H
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zelda enters into strategic agreement with Knop Laboratories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 A UPS driver opened fire with a handgun inside a United Parcel Service Inc delivery center in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting himself as police closed in, authorities and company officials said.