March 30 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co
Ltd:
* Reference is made to announcements of Shanghai Fosun
Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., dated 28 July 2016
* Recently, there have been media reports provide that
acquisition was approved by relevant competent authorities of
India
* Acquisition was approved by shareholders at 2016 third
extraordinary general meeting of company
* Relevant approvals of competent authorities of PRC in
relation to acquisition have been obtained
* Acquisition was reviewed by Indian foreign investment
promotion board
* Filings with competent antitrust authorities of united
states have been completed
* Acquisition will be recommended to cabinet committee on
economic affairs of India for further review and approval
