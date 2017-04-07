BRIEF-Top Glove Corporation says quarterly net profit attributable 77.7 mln rgt
* Qtrly revenue 869.6 million rgt, qtrly net profit attributable 77.7 million rgt
April 7 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:
* Unit entered into share purchase agreement in relation to purchase of sale shares
* Ample Up, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, and Chindex (BVI) entered into the share purchase agreement
* Deal for consideration of RMB263.6 mln
* Ample Up agreed to purchase and Chindex (BVI) agreed to sell sale shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY PRESENTATION OF NEW TRANSLATIONAL DATA AT ASTRO, NCI AND SITC'S IMMUNOTHERAPY WORKSHOP
* DISTRIBUTION OF IDORSIA SHARES TO ACTELION SHAREHOLDERS COMPLETES DEMERGER FROM ACTELION