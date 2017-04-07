April 7 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:

* Unit entered into share purchase agreement in relation to purchase of sale shares

* Ample Up, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, and Chindex (BVI) entered into the share purchase agreement

* Deal for consideration of RMB263.6 mln

* Ample Up agreed to purchase and Chindex (BVI) agreed to sell sale shares