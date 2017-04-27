BRIEF-iCo Therapeutics says will hold pre IND meeting with division of transplantation & ophthalmology, U.S. FDA
* Says it will hold a pre IND meeting with division of transplantation and ophthalmology, US FDA on June 21, 2017
April 27 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:
* Unit, Xingxin Investment, Fosun Golden entered into joint venture contract
* Under joint venture contract, Fosun Pingyao, Xingxin Investment And Fosun Golden agreed to establish new company
* Registered capital of new co is RMB500 million, fosun pingyao, xingxin investment and fosun golden 20pct, 60pct and 20pct of equity interests respectively
* Business scope of new Co includes financial lease, purchasing leased assets from domestic and -2- foreign markets
* Fosun Pingyao agreed to make capital contribution into new company in amount of RMB100 million in cash Source :(bit.ly/2qjd70J) Further company coverage:
* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc - on June 13, 2017, board of directors increased size of board from nine directors to ten directors Source text:(http://bit.ly/2rAYXbA) Further company coverage:
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation