May 24 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder bought 500,000 million H-shares in the company at about HK$29.39 per share on May 24 for about 12.98 million yuan ($1.88 million)

* Says controlling shareholder holds about 37.7 percent stake in the company after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qbxi5n

