BRIEF-Clovis Oncology announces underwriters' option to purchase additional shares
* Clovis Oncology announces exercise in full of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says unit Sisram Medical Ltd has submitted application to Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 6 for its Hong Kong initial public offering
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rwpyKc
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Clovis Oncology announces exercise in full of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.